Chatham hospital's COVID-19 outbreak declared over

The COVID-19 outbreak on the medicine unit of the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance’s Chatham hospital has been declared over.

Daily News staff
The Chatham site of the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance is shown Nov. 19, 2020. (Tom Morrison/Postmedia Network)
The health alliance announced the Chatham-Kent public health unit’s decision Thursday morning.

The outbreak was declared May 11 and grew to 12 cases, although no more than six Chatham-Kent residents ever had active cases at the same time.

“Infection prevention and control measures will remain in place across the organization and  (Chatham-Kent Health Alliance) will continue to review and monitor the impact of the pandemic on its operations,” said a statement from the health alliance. “Visitor restrictions will remain in place and only essential care partners are permitted for inpatients at this time.”

Visitors are asked to see the health alliance’s website for more details on essential care partners.

