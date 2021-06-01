Chatham hospital's acute care beds almost full

Acute care beds were at 99 per cent occupancy Tuesday morning at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, which has an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at the Chatham hospital’s medicine unit.

Acute care is made up of the medicine unit (46 beds), surgical unit (28 beds) and critical care unit (22 beds). The medicine unit normally has 56 beds, but 10 are unavailable because of the outbreak.

The hospital had eight COVID-19 patients – seven Chatham-Kent residents and one non-resident. Seven were in the medicine unit and one was in the intensive care unit.

The intensive care unit had a total of eight patients. Three, including one with COVID-19, were on ventilators.

The hospital’s 12-case outbreak was down to one active case in a Chatham-Kent resident. Health alliance president and CEO Lori Marshall said Monday it could be declared over this week.

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday by the Chatham-Kent public health unit and no cases were resolved, so the number of active cases was still 17.

The region’s cumulative total of 1,860 cases included 1,828 that were resolved.

As of Tuesday morning, 57,711 doses of vaccine had been administered in Chatham-Kent, with 54,176 residents receiving at least one dose.

The hospital had the only active outbreak in Chatham-Kent.