Article content Chatham-Kent’s hospital group accepted its first patient transfer from the Greater Toronto Area Tuesday to help ease critical-care pressure on the province’s beleaguered health-care system. There were a record 2,360 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario on Tuesday. Of those, a record 773 were in intensive care units, including 537 on ventilators. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Chatham hospital takes transfer patient as Ontario's ICU admissions rise Back to video Patients are being transferred out of hot-spot regions as hospitalizations and ICU admissions continue to rise. Chatham-Kent paramedics brought the first from the Toronto area. “It is our duty and moral obligation to help our neighbours during this difficult time,” Chatham-Kent Health Alliance president and CEO Lori Marshall said in a statement. “I’m proud of our staff and physicians at (the health alliance) for their dedication to saving lives across our province. “Please do your part to help us weather this third wave by following all public health and lockdown measures.”

Article content The Chatham hospital’s ICU occupancy was at 50 per cent Tuesday with five of 10 beds occupied. The hospital had two COVID-19 patients, including one from Chatham-Kent. The hospital has decreased its non-urgent elective care and procedures in order to be ready to accept patient transfers from other regions. Four hospitals in the Erie St. Clair region – Chatham, Sarnia Bluewater, Windsor Regional and Leamington Erie Shores – have been asked to collectively accept two ward/medical patients a day and also independently take ICU patients “as demand increases,” Windsor Regional president and CEO David Musyj said in a memo to staff. That’s a total of 14 ward/medical patients per week divided between the hospitals, plus ICU patients. “This could all change,” Musyj said. “Meaning these numbers we are being asked to take from outside the region could increase depending on what is happening provincially and also even locally. … Our beds are provincial beds and we have an obligation to help all Ontarians get through this pandemic.” Only new case of COVID-19 was reported Tuesday in Chatham-Kent. One case was also resolved, keeping the number of active cases at 38. Walpole Island First Nation had four active cases. No new deaths were reported or outbreaks were declared in Chatham-Kent. Chatham-Kent’s cumulative total of 1,727 cases included 1,676 resolved cases. There have been 116 Chatham-Kent residents with COVID-19 who had a variant of concern or a related mutation. The two outbreaks at unidentified workplaces combined for one active case in Chatham-Kent residents. The two school outbreaks at Ursuline College Chatham and Wallaceburg’s A.A. Wright public school combined for two active cases. There have been 29,215 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered through the public health unit, with 27,730 people receiving at least one dose.

