Article content The COVID-19 outbreak at the Chatham hospital’s medicine unit has doubled to four active cases in patients and also includes a fifth patient who was discharged before the outbreak was declared. The hospital was up to a record 17 COVID-19 patients Thursday – 14 in the medicine unit and three in the intensive care unit. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Chatham hospital outbreak doubles to four active cases Back to video Caring for patients during a pandemic requires all staff and doctors to take extra precautions, said Chatham-Kent Health Alliance president and CEO Lori Marshall. Even putting on and removing full personal protective equipment adds to their workload. “We essentially go into what is called ‘droplet and contact precautions’ throughout the unit (in outbreak),” she said. “While there are certain conditions where normally you would have to treat those individuals as being essentially infectious, when we get into an outbreak situation we treat all patients with that level of protection for both the patients and for the staff.”

Article content The medicine unit, including lounges and break rooms, is cleaned more often. All staff members and doctors in the unit screen for symptoms twice daily in addition to their screening before entering the hospital. “We do additional things to help to make sure that we stay on top of this,” Marshall said. Meanwhile, Chatham-Kent public health workers monitor the situation, do contact tracing and track people’s travels at the facility, she said. Two staff members have COVID-19 but are not related to the outbreak, Marshall said during a media conference call Thursday. Two other staff members linked to the outbreak are also isolating, but their tests came back negative Thursday. As of Thursday morning, swab results have been received for 50 staff tests and all are negative, she said. The health alliance offers hotel rooms to staff members and doctors who want to isolate away from their families. The average age of the hospital’s COVID-19 patients Thursday was 48.2 years old, Marshall said. “It is our understanding that the cases that are linked to our outbreak are, in fact, variants,” she said. “We know that the variants are very virulent and they are very transmissible. “I think it is a good reminder for all of us to keep doing what we’ve been doing in terms of things like our social distancing, our masking and our hand hygiene.” One COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit was on a ventilator. Nine of 10 beds were occupied in the ICU.

Article content Occupancy in the medicine, surgical and critical care units was at 87.3 per cent. The hospital’s 17 patients with COVID-19 included 11 Chatham-Kent residents and six non-residents. The non-residents were transferred from hospitals elsewhere in Ontario. With the medicine unit in outbreak, only transfer patients with COVID-19 can be accepted to that unit, Marshall said. Provincial hospitalization numbers are going down, she said, so the Chatham hospital hasn’t been asked to accept a transfer in a “number of days … and I know that there will not be any over the course of the weekend. It will be reassessed next week.” The Chatham hospital has received 16 transfers in recent weeks. Eight have been discharged.

