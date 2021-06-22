Chatham Hope Haven striving to reach as many homeless people as possible in community

Chatham Hope Haven is working with local organizations and churches in Wallaceburg and Chatham to try to reach those experiencing homelessness to let them know help is available.

General manager Loree Bailey said the shelter has seen many new faces during the COVID-19 pandemic, which made Hope Haven officials wonder if there are other homeless people in need who don’t know about the facility or, due to other barriers, are unable to access its services.

She said Hope Haven began working with the outreach team at Praise Fellowship Church in Chatham as volunteers handed out meals once a week to those in need to let people know about the shelter.

Hope Haven is also working with churches in Wallaceburg bringing food, clothes, bus passes and medical supplies to those experiencing homelessness there on a weekly basis.

“There’s already really good work that happens in Wallaceburg,” Bailey said, noting the free weekly community meal supplied by local churches.