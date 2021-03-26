Chatham father allegedly assaults adult son

A verbal altercation between a father and his adult son turned physical Thursday at a Chatham residence, Chatham-Kent police say.

The 53-year-old father was charged with assault causing bodily harm.

He was released with an April 30 court date.

Arrest in home invasion

A second man was arrested Thursday in connection with a home invasion at a Chatham apartment, where the homeowner suffered injuries that required medical attention.

The homeowner was injured after three men reportedly forced their way into his apartment Tuesday and engaged in a physical altercation involving a knife, police said.

The second man arrested, a 22-year-old of no fixed address, was charged with break-and-enter and being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

A warrant has been issued for the third man.

Robbery investigation

A woman allegedly stole items and threatened an employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart store on St. Clair Street in Chatham around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, police said.