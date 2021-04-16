Chatham Daily News reporter wins provincial award for spot news writing
Longtime Chatham Daily News sports reporter Mark Malone has received provincial recognition for his news-writing skills.
The Ontario Newspaper Awards selected Malone for best spot news writing – under 25,000 circulation – for his coverage of a fatal crash in July 2020 that claimed the life of a seven-year-old girl and sent her two siblings to hospital.
“Malone turns what could have been a typical cop brief into a gripping read,” stated the judges’ comments.
“With some classic gumshoe reporting, he tracks down a witness who describes — in harrowing detail — the scene of an accident that left a seven-year-old girl dead. It’s a terrific example of how dogged reporting — and strong, colourful writing — can bring a story to life.”
This is the first Ontario Newspaper Award Malone has won for news writing.
However, has won provincial awards for his sports coverage, including for a feature he wrote in 2002 on the 1934 Chatham Coloured All-Stars being honoured by the Toronto Blue Jays.
Malone’s skill behind the lens also earned him back-to-back provincial awards for sports photography in 2018 and 2019.
Several journalists at Postmedia newspapers in the Southwestern Ontario region also took home hardware.
Free Press reporters Randy Richmond, Dale Carruthers, Jonathan Juha, Dan Brown, Heather Rivers and photographers Mike Hensen and Derek Ruttan, won the spot news category for their team coverage of last year’s partial building collapse at a London construction site that killed two workers and injured five others.
Carruthers also won the spot news photography award for large newspapers for a gripping image of a woman being restrained on the ground by police officers during a property damage investigation.
Ruttan took home the feature photography award for large newspapers for his photo of a girl visiting Santa Claus at a shopping mall amid COVID-19 precautions.
Windsor Star photographer Dax Melmer won the video production award and Star reporter Doug Schmidt won the COVID-19 feature writing award. Stratford Beacon Herald reporter Cory Smith took home the award for sports writing for his feature on the use of analytics in junior hockey.