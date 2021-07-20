Chatham cyclist injured in collision with car

A 60-year-old Chatham cyclist sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a collision with a car Monday afternoon on Grand Avenue East near Victoria Avenue in Chatham.

A 60-year-old Chatham cyclist was injured in a collision with a car Monday afternoon on Grand Avenue East near Victoria Avenue in Chatham.

The cyclist was travelling southbound when she was hit by an oncoming car whose driver was trying to turn west, Chatham-Kent police said.

The cyclist was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The car’s driver, a 33-year-old Chatham woman, was not physically injured. She was charged with making an unsafe turn.

Assault and robbery

A Tilbury man is facing multiple charges following a domestic-related incident Monday night in Tilbury.

A man was under conditions to not communicate with a specific Shrewsbury woman, but police said he approached her while she walking on Lyon Street just after 9 p.m.

He allegedly assaulted her and stole her purse. A citizen intervened and the man fled, police said.

Police found and arrested a suspect around 1 a.m. Tuesday. A 42-year-old Tilbury man was charged with assault, robbery and failing to comply with his release conditions.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Gas station break-in

A man stole chocolate bars after smashing the front doors of the UPI Gas Bar on Park Avenue East in Chatham just after 4 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Damage is estimated at $500.

The man was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, ball cap and jeans, police said after looking at video surveillance.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Dave Miller at davidm@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87231. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.