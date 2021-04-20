A Chatham couple has opted for a lump sum payment of $500,000 after winning the second prize of $25,000 a year for life on a Daily Grand lottery ticket.

Article content

A Chatham couple has opted for a lump sum payment of $500,000 after winning the second prize of $25,000 a year for life on a Daily Grand lottery ticket.

Harjit and Marilou Singh’s ticket matched all five main numbers for the ticket they purchased for the April 12 draw.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Chatham couple wins big on Daily Grand lottery ticket Back to video

Harjit, who has been a loyal lottery player for more than 30 years, celebrated “my largest win” in a media release from the OLG on Tuesday.

The night before the married couple discovered their big win, Marilou suggested renovating their house if they hit the jackpot.

Harjit checked the winning numbers online and noticed they looked familiar.

“I called Marilou over to come see. We checked it together using the OLG Lottery app and it was the happiest moment,” he said. “I was so excited I couldn’t sleep!”

Marilou, an early childhood education student, said she has always dreamed about what she could do if she won the lottery.

“Now we can make plans. It’s incredible!”

The couple plans to renovate their home and share their winnings with loved ones.

Their winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Park Avenue in Chatham.