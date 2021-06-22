Chatham audio theatre company's adaption of Emily of New Moon released globally; narrated by Megan Follows

“She had a very keen sense of how to do this, she knows the story and the different dialects that are involved by being set in Prince Edward Island,” he added.

He said what Follows brings is “her amazing ability to bring different voices to the narration and that’s an art in itself.”

Follows was the ideal actor to narrate the story with her experience playing Anne Shirley in the top-rated 1985 CBC mini-series Anne of Green Gables, based on Canadian author Lucy Maud Montgomery’s storytelling, that was syndicated around the world, Farquhar said.

“We’ve always done full cast audio theatre,” he said. “When I saw Emily of New Moon was coming into the public domain, I thought that this might be something I could try to do as an audiobook … so it was a challenge.”

Chatham audio theatre company's adaption of Emily of New Moon released globally; narrated by Megan Follows

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Voices in the Wind executive producer David Farquhar said doing an audiobook is new for his company.

Chatham-based Voices in the Wind Audio Theatre’s audio adaption of Emily of New Moon, narrated by world-renowned actor Megan Follows, was released to a global audience on Tuesday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Follows said she was “thrilled” to be part of this “timeless production.”

“It was wonderful to return to another of Lucy Maud Montgomery’s classics that are beloved around the world,” she said in a media release.

Montgomery introduces readers to an endearing new heroine in Emily of New Moon. Like Anne Shirley, Emily Starr is a quick-witted and imaginative orphan who is sent to live with her two maiden aunts at New Moon Farm after her father dies, a media release outlined. Though initially disheartened by her strict and conventional Aunt Elizabeth, Emily slowly grows to love her new family and New Moon Farm.

Montgomery considered Emily to be a character much closer to her personality than Anne, and some of the events that occur in the Emily series happened to Montgomery herself.

Farquhar is constantly amazed at how well-known Follows is around the world for her role as Anne Shirley in Anne of Green Gables and its two sequels.

After talking to people in Texas and others in Paris, France, he was surprised at the reaction when he mentioned working on a project that Follows was narrating.

“It’s just totally amazing …they know the story,” Farquhar said. “If they didn’t know Emily of New Moon, they would certainly know who Megan Follows was and Anne of Green Gables and Lucy Maud Montgomery.”

Like pretty much everything in the world, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the production of the audiobook.

Farquhar said everything was set in late 2019, but then the pandemic was declared, which “kind of threw a wrench into everything as far as scheduling.”

He said Follows had other commitments, so it was a real challenge to rebook the actor. When her schedule opened up, they were finally able to get her into a studio on Toronto in February to record her narration, Farquhar said.

The audio files were sent to Farquhar, who completed the post-production work from his home in Chatham.

“I believe Megan’s performance will ensure that our audiobook release of Emily of New Moon will be something families can enjoy for generations to come.”

The audiobook is now available on Audible.

eshreve@postmedia.com