Chatham anti-lockdown protest under investigation

There’s no question the event violated the stay-at-home order, Lacina told the Daily News, but he could not comment on who’s being investigated or on any potential charges.

“Bylaw enforcement observed the event, and we are in the process of gathering information to determine if charges are warranted under the Reopening Ontario Act or other pertinent legislation,” Paul Lacina, Chatham-Kent’s director of building development services, said in a statement Tuesday.

An estimated 300 people turned out at Tecumseh Park for the No More Lockdowns Canada event that included independent MPP Randy Hillier (Lanark—Frontenac—Kingston) and independent MP Derek Sloan (Hastings—Lennox and Addington) as speakers.

The rally wasn’t stopped before it took place because “citizens have the right to a peaceful protest,” he said. “Unfortunately, with the current COVID-19 restrictions, social gatherings are prohibited. If/when we are made aware of a planned demonstration, we work in partnership with police to ensure public safety.

“An investigation will be launched if we believe anyone is in defiance of the provincial orders and charges will be laid if warranted.”

Lacina thanked the Chatham-Kent citizens who are obeying public-health measures designed to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Since the pandemic began, the municipal bylaw enforcement team and Chatham-Kent police have worked together to enforce provincial regulations and to educate, Lacina said.

If an incident occurs during regular business hours, the bylaw team is in charge of the investigation. If it occurs after hours, police take the lead.

On Monday, Chatham-Kent police issued a statement that “to assist the municipal bylaw enforcement team today with the protest in Tecumseh Park, officers were in the area for public safety and our UAS (drone) was utilized.”

Speakers on Monday called for the provincewide lockdown to be over and for businesses and churches to be allowed to resume normal operations.

Hillier told the largely maskless crowd he wasn’t intimidated by tickets or fines.

“I don’t care how many tickets they give me,” Hillier said. “We can wallpaper our walls with tickets.”