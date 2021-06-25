Celebrate Canada Day with caution, Colby says

Article content

Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health urges everyone to celebrate Canada Day carefully.

Although outdoor get-togethers in Ontario can have up to 25 people starting Wednesday, indoor gatherings will still be limited to five people as COVID-19 remains a concern, said Dr. David Colby.

“We still have very significant gathering limits in the province of Ontario,” Colby said. “Outdoor gatherings are loosening up nicely that I think will allow a relatively normal summer with regard to outdoor activities, but we are still keeping a close eye on indoor activities.

“Until we really are out of the woods, we’re not out of the woods. I would just advise caution.”

No new cases were reported Friday and one was resolved as the number of active cases fell to two. That’s the fewest active cases in Chatham-Kent since there were none on Oct. 16.

No outbreaks or deaths were reported. One Chatham-Kent resident was in hospital.