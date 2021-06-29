Catholic school board completes broadband modernization project

Article content

The St. Clair Catholic District school board’s information technology department has completed a broadband modernization project to provide internet access for all students and staff.

The project, which began in May 2017, is a partnership between the Ministry of Education and Ontario school boards. The ministry provided $342,446 while the Catholic board invested $94,431.

“The primary goal of this project was to achieve one (megabytes per second) internet bandwidth per student and educator,” said Brenda Glassco, chief information officer, in a media release.

Director of education Deb Crawford thanked the IT staff for its “great work” on the important project.

“Access to technology is important for teaching and learning at any time; however, it has never been more critical than throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Crawford said. “We are deeply grateful for the tremendous support from our IT department, especially throughout the past several months.”