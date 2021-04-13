Catalytic converters stolen from two sites in Chatham-Kent

Catalytic converters worth an estimated $2,000 were stolen from two vehicles in a secured compound on Pinehurst Line in Harwich Township between Friday and Monday.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Steven Donald at 519-436-6600 ext. 84980 or stevend@chatham-kent.ca.

Break and enter

A catalytic converter worth an estimated $1,500 was also stolen from a vehicle at a Mill Street West business in Tilbury over the weekend.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Kevin Brown at 519-436-6600 ext. 86880 or kbrown@chatham-kent.ca.

Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers about either theft at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Theft charge

A man allegedly stole multiple meats and cheeses from a Grand Avenue West business in Chatham on Monday morning.

Chatham-Kent police found the 39-year-old from Moraviantown and charged him with theft.

He was released with a Friday court date.

Tools, wire stolen

Wire and tools were stolen from a building on Queen Street in Chatham after someone cut a metal fence to gain entry some time between Saturday and Monday.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Curtis Conn at 519-463-6600 ext. 87349 or curtisc@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Outstanding warrant

A woman wanted on an outstanding warrant for mischief and failing to attend court was arrested Monday in Shrewsbury.

She was released with conditions and must appear in court June 8.