Canniff urges vaccination to avoid another lockdown
With a fourth wave of COVID-19 either looming or already in Canada, Chatham-Kent officials say there’s an urgent need to get vaccinated and avoid another lockdown.
Article content
With a fourth wave of COVID-19 either looming or already in Canada, Chatham-Kent officials say there’s an urgent need to get vaccinated and avoid another lockdown.
Advertisement
Article content
We may be able to dodge tighter restrictions in Ontario if vaccination rates improve, said Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health.
Canniff urges vaccination to avoid another lockdown Back to video
“All options are on the table. The way to prevent that is to get our vaccination numbers up. … Nobody wants another lockdown, obviously. The province is really being reactive rather than anticipating that that’s going to happen necessarily,” Colby said on a conference call with media.
“Again, I’m sorry to keep harping on this, but vaccination is our way to prevent that.”
Ontario reported 513 new cases Thursday, the province’s highest daily total since there were 530 new cases June 13.
The Chatham-Kent public health unit reported two new cases and no resolved cases as active cases rose to 11.
“Our fate is in our hands,” said Mayor Darrin Canniff, who pointed out 30 per cent of Chatham-Kent adults are not fully vaccinated.
“We need more people to step up,” he said. “The solution is there. We just have to grab a hold of it. I cannot see us going into another lockdown.
“I speak personally here, I just can’t imagine another lockdown. We’ve been through them. When the solution’s in our hands, it really hurts to even think about having to do that again.”
Ontario is in the third stage of its three-step reopening plan. Moving past this stage and easing almost all restrictions will require hitting vaccination benchmarks.
Eighty per cent of eligible people 12 and older must have received at least one dose of vaccine, 75 per cent of eligible people must be fully vaccinated with two doses and every public health unit must have at least 70 per cent of its eligible population fully vaccinated.
Advertisement
Article content
“We just have to get the message out to get people vaccinated,” said Don Shropshire, Chatham-Kent’s top administrator. “We’ve had three waves already. We’ve seen what the provincial government had to do in terms of restrictions in order to maintain public health and safety, and you’d expect that we’d be having to revisit those if the same conditions reappeared.”
Ontario reported 113 people hospitalized in intensive care units with a COVID-related critical illness Thursday. The daily number of ICU patients was above 800 when the third wave crested in late April and early May.
“I think the trigger would be if the ICUs and hospitals get overloaded again,” Colby said about a potential lockdown. “Then you’re going to see extreme measures being pulled out because we can’t have that. We’ve got to be preventative as far as that goes and, again, the solution is right in front of us.”
Seventy-six per cent of Chatham-Kent residents 12 and older have received at least one dose and 68 per cent have received two. For residents 18 and older, 77 per cent have received at least one dose and 70 per cent have received two.
As of Thursday morning, 132,568 doses have been administered in Chatham-Kent, with 70,660 people having at least one dose and 63,508 fully vaccinated.