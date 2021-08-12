Canniff urges vaccination to avoid another lockdown

With a fourth wave of COVID-19 either looming or already in Canada, Chatham-Kent officials say there’s an urgent need to get vaccinated and avoid another lockdown.

We may be able to dodge tighter restrictions in Ontario if vaccination rates improve, said Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health.

“All options are on the table. The way to prevent that is to get our vaccination numbers up. … Nobody wants another lockdown, obviously. The province is really being reactive rather than anticipating that that’s going to happen necessarily,” Colby said on a conference call with media.

“Again, I’m sorry to keep harping on this, but vaccination is our way to prevent that.”

Ontario reported 513 new cases Thursday, the province’s highest daily total since there were 530 new cases June 13.

The Chatham-Kent public health unit reported two new cases and no resolved cases as active cases rose to 11.

“Our fate is in our hands,” said Mayor Darrin Canniff, who pointed out 30 per cent of Chatham-Kent adults are not fully vaccinated.

“We need more people to step up,” he said. “The solution is there. We just have to grab a hold of it. I cannot see us going into another lockdown.

“I speak personally here, I just can’t imagine another lockdown. We’ve been through them. When the solution’s in our hands, it really hurts to even think about having to do that again.”

Ontario is in the third stage of its three-step reopening plan. Moving past this stage and easing almost all restrictions will require hitting vaccination benchmarks.

Eighty per cent of eligible people 12 and older must have received at least one dose of vaccine, 75 per cent of eligible people must be fully vaccinated with two doses and every public health unit must have at least 70 per cent of its eligible population fully vaccinated.