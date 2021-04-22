





C-K's Big Night In will be a party to beat the COVID lockdown blues

Article content Chatham-Kent-based internet provider TekSavvy is teaming up with community partners to present C-K’s Big Night In to provide a fun, shared experience during the pandemic lockdown. Nine musical acts, filmed at venues across the community, will be featured in a broadcast on Saturday, May 8, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. that will be available through TekSavvy TV, community cable station YourTV, or via livestream through YouTube. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. C-K's Big Night In will be a party to beat the COVID lockdown blues Back to video Dava Robichaud, administrative and event co-ordinator at TekSavvy, said the plan for C-K’s Big Night In was developed “just in conversation about how everybody is feeling about COVID and the constant restrictions that are going on.” “It’s just taxing on businesses and people, and we needed to get something done,” she said. “We needed to do something that’s fun and maybe can take people’s minds off (COVID) for a little bit, and help support some small local businesses and artists at the same time.”

Article content Working in collaboration with the new Facebook group Chatham-Kent Eats – which promotes local restaurants, caterers and other food providers – people are encouraged to order food and drinks from local businesses for pickup or delivery as they enjoy the broadcast. “Just support those people that you normally would if you could have a night out,” Robichaud said. In turn, restaurants are encouraged to create some fun special deals they can promote to customers for the event, she added. Collaboration with community partners, including the United Way of Chatham-Kent and YourTV, along with video production teams including Gatta Creative and Exordia Creative, was critical to making this event happen, Robichaud said. Morena McDonald, director of marketing and communications at United Way, and one of the organizers of the May 16 Miracle, feels this might be the extra jolt of energy Chatham-Kent needs “I think we have all seen the strength of this community. We’ve inspired each other, and we’ve also been an inspiration to other cities and provinces,” McDonald said in a media release. “This celebration will be the perfect way for us all to come together with one massive virtual hug and hopefully give us all some extra energy going into spring and summer.” However, organizers have had to work around some COVID roadblocks to make the event happen. “We did have plans to have more acts recorded, but the stay-at-home order came down so we had to cancel a lot of the musical acts going into venues,” Robichaud said.

Article content The original plan also called for local husband-and-wife radio personalities, Mike Regnier and Robyn Brady, to share live emcee duties from the YourTV studio in Chatham. But the provincewide stay-at-home order changed that. “I was raised by a mother who always said, ‘If there’s a will, there’s a way,’” Robichaud said. “We wanted it to happen so badly, because we know everybody needs it,” she said, adding GoPro camera kits are being sent to Regnier and Brady to record their parts. “Nothing is going to stop us from doing this. We are making sure we are within COVID guidelines and everybody is taken care of and has a good night.” More information can be found at www.ourbignightin.com, which is also where the links to watch the broadcast on May 8 will be available. Since the lockdown will still be in place, Robichaud said, “it’s perfect time to do it.” “We can’t go out, so why not get comfy, plan for it . . . and have a little party with us, virtually.” eshreve@postmedia.com

