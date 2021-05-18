Chatham-Kent records 14th COVID-19 death
A 66-year-old man is the latest Chatham-Kent resident to die of COVID-19.
Article content
A 66-year-old man is the latest Chatham-Kent resident to die of COVID-19.
He died Tuesday at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance’s Chatham hospital but was not related to the outbreak on the medicine unit.
Chatham-Kent records 14th COVID-19 death Back to video
He is the 14th local resident – and the first since April 9 – to die of COVID-19. His death was reported Wednesday by the Chatham-Kent public health unit.
“(He) did have some concurrent health conditions … but he did die of COVID,” Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health, said during the Chatham-Kent board of health meeting.
Chatham-Kent was up to 37 active cases Wednesday. The daily total has been hovering in the 30s for all but one day in the past month.
“It’s been very stubborn,” Colby said. “It goes up and down within the 30s. I would love to see it get down into the 20s, and I’m sure that will come, but it hasn’t yet.”
The Chatham-Kent public health unit reported four new cases Wednesday and six Tuesday. The cumulative total of 1,845 cases included 1,794 that were resolved.
Advertisement
Article content
Walpole Island First Nation had three active cases.
As of Wednesday morning, 42,953 doses of vaccine had been administered through the Chatham-Kent public health unit, with 41,153 people receiving at least one dose.
Young people in Chatham-Kent from ages 12 to 17 can start pre-registering for COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
They can go to the Chatham-Kent public health unit’s website (ckphu.com) to fill out a pre-registration form or they can leave a message at 519-351-1010. Only one form is required per family.
Vaccination clinic dates for 12- to 17-year-olds will begin the week of June 14. Health Canada recently approved the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 and older.
One new outbreak was declared Tuesday at an unidentified workplace with three cases. Chatham-Kent’s only other active outbreak was at the Chatham hospital’s medicine unit with eight total cases, including five active.
The Chatham hospital had nine patients Wednesday with COVID-19 – eight Chatham-Kent residents and one non-resident. Six were in the medicine unit, one was in the progressive care unit and two were in the intensive care unit.
Three ICU patients were on ventilators, but none had COVID-19.
Six of 10 ICU beds were occupied. The medicine, surgical and critical care units were at 80.5 per cent occupancy.
At least 66 per cent of active cases in Chatham-Kent are variants of concern.
“I’m really instructing the staff to presume that all cases are variants, which are not really handled any differently,” Colby said. “We just have to be very careful about the increased transmissibility of this virus. As we get smarter in terms of managing it, the virus gets smarter as well, so we have to always keep our guard up.”
– With files from Tom Morrison