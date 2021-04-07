C-K vaccination adds online bookings, expands to 60-and-over residents
Chatham-Kent residents who’ll be 60 or older this year can now book COVID-19 vaccination appointments – and they can do it using a new online system.
They’re encouraged to book their visit at GetYourShotCK.ca. They can use this registration system 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
If they book online, they can choose the date, time and location that best fits their schedules, register multiple family members who are eligible and receive immediate confirmation of the appointments.
They can also book an appointment by calling 519-351-1010 and leaving a message. Messages can be left 24 hours a day and will be returned weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Those born in 1961 or earlier with a last name starting with A to M can call Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Those with a last name starting with N to Z can call Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
The mass vaccination clinic is at the John D. Bradley Convention Centre in Chatham.
Two appointment-only mobile clinics have been scheduled for next week: April 15 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Wheatley Area Arena and April 17 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Mary Webb Centre in Highgate.
The drive-thru clinic in Wheatley will provide an option for those without a vehicle.
Many people are in the new 60- to 64 year-old age bracket for vaccinations, so it may be a few days before a phone call is returned, said a statement from the Chatham-Kent public health unit.
Other groups being vaccinated include residents, staff and essential caregivers at congregate-care settings for seniors, health-care workers, special education workers, alternative level of care patients in hospitals, adult recipients of chronic home care, high-risk faith leaders, and First Nations, Inuit, Métis and urban Indigenous residents and their immediate household members ages 16 and older.
To book an appointment online, residents must certify in which category they’re eligible and then make an account to access the municipal registration system.
Go to ckphu.com/covid-19-vaccine for more on vaccine eligibility in Chatham-Kent.
CORONAVIRUS CASES: THE NUMBERS
(*Figures for Southwestern Ontario as of Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 12 p.m.)
- Ontario — 367,602 cases
- London-Middlesex — 7,825 cases, 190 deaths
- Elgin-Oxford — 2,911 cases, 69 deaths
- Brant — 1,941 cases, 14 deaths
- Chatham-Kent — 1,660 cases, 12 deaths
- Sarnia-Lambton — 2,940 cases, 52 deaths
- Huron Perth — 1,439 cases, 51 deaths
- Grey-Bruce — 871 cases, 3 deaths
- Windsor-Essex — 14,195 cases, 405 deaths