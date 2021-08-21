C-K residents asked to help fill buses with school supplies, food donations

Ellwood Shreve
Some local residents are organizing a Back to School - Fill the Bus drive to collect school supplies and food for those in need. Giant Tiger in Chatham will one of the many local stores taking part. Here, Charlotte Bower, left, grocery supervisor at Giant Tiger, and Tim Haskell and Chatham Coun. Amy Finn, display some of the items that can be donated. Ellwood Shreve/Chatham Daily News/Postmedia Network
A group of local residents are organizing a single-day drive on Aug. 28 to fill school buses with food and back to school supplies.

Tim Haskell, one of the organizers, said they have seen social media posts regarding local food banks being low on donations just as families are preparing to send their children back to school.

Thanks to First Student, he said school buses will be located outside participating stores in Chatham, Tilbury, Blenheim and Dresden.

“Our job is to try to make sure we fill them up,” Haskell said.

Chatham Coun. Amy Finn, who is also on the planning committee, said, “Back to school is an added expense for families, because you’ve got school lunches – not just a meal all can share at home, so you need to pack individual meals.”

Haskell said with kids having spent most of last year learning from home online, they will need to get back into the regular school routine.

“Let’s give them the tools that they need to get back to school and the food that need to fill up their bellies,” he said.

“The feedback is good, so far,” Finn said, adding people have been calling to ask what is needed.

The participating stores in Chatham include Sobeys, Food Basics, Mercado’s, Giant Tiger, No Frills and Real Canadian Superstore.

Blenheim Sobeys along with Tilbury Foodland and Dresden Foodland are also participating.

The donations collected in each community stays there, says organizers.

Some suggested food items include: juice boxes, healthy food snacks, canned fruit, canned vegetables, tuna, canned meat, soups, crackers, pasta and pasta sauce, rice, pancake mix and syrup, jam, oatmeal, condiments.

Finn said people are not committed to donating just what has been suggested. She added if people have food or school supplies at home they would like to donate, that is also welcome.

FreeHelpCK will be distributing the school supplies that are collected.

Haskell said some more volunteers are needed on Aug. 28 to help collect the food and school supplies at the buses.

He said those interested can send him a private message through his Facebook page to get a time slot booked.

The other members of the planning committee include Darlene Ryllett, James Benoit and Ginny Hawkin.

eshreve@postmedia.com

