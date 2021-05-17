C-K police charge another Old Colony Mennonite Church member
Another member of an Old Colony Mennonite Church in Chatham-Kent has been charged under the Reopening Ontario Act.
A 37-year-old Raleigh Township man was charged Sunday by Chatham-Kent police after a large gathering at the Charing Cross church on Cundle Line.
An officer saw approximately 50 cars in the parking lot. Several people were seen leaving the church after the service, police said.
The man charged must attend provincial offences court Aug. 18.
This is the seventh charge laid against a member of an Old Colony Mennonite Church in Chatham-Kent by police or municipal bylaw enforcement officers for an illegal gathering.
Five have been laid against members of the Wheatley church and one against a member of the Dresden church.
Under Ontario’s current COVID-19 stay-at-home order, people are not allowed to gather indoors or outdoors with anyone outside their household.
Religious services are allowed a maximum of 10 people, but participants must stay at least two metres apart and wear a mask.
If the rules are broken, organizers can be fined a minimum of $10,000 while each attendee may receive a $750 ticket. Enforcement officers are allowed to break up the gathering or temporarily close the premises.
A complaint was also received about a May 9 service at the Old Colony Mennonite Church in Dresden that remains under investigation, said Const. Renee Cowell, Chatham-Kent police’s public information officer.
A complaint about a May 2 service at Faith Haven Conservative Mennonite Church in Croton was investigated and no charges were laid, Cowell said. The church had a sign posted this past Sunday that it was holding a drive-in service, which is allowed under the Reopening Ontario Act subject to certain conditions.