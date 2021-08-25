C-K Ontario Health Team has plan to improve access to health care, make system easier to navigate
A strategic plan has been developed by the Chatham-Kent Ontario Health Team to improve health-care access in the region while making the system easier to navigate.
“We have set five bold goals to help us improve health care in many innovative and collaborative ways in Chatham-Kent by 2024,” said Melissa Sharpe-Harrigan, the health team’s executive transformation lead.
The five goals and objectives fall under the categories of: population health and well-being; health equity; health team maturity; community; and performance.
“What we wanted to do with our strategic plan is really map out for the residents of Chatham-Kent what they can expect to see improving in what I would say the backyard of their health-care system is,” Sharpe-Harrigan said.
She noted the website – www.ckoht.ca/strategic-plan – outlines objectives while providing a full report that details the actions that will be taken to achieve these goals.
As an example, Sharpe-Harrigan said those with mental health and addictions issues are a priority population.
The actions that fall under this category include surveying what’s offered as mental health and addictions support, looking at service wait times, identifying what’s working and create plans to expand those services, and see what’s working well elsewhere to bring those services here, Sharpe-Harrigan said.
“We are very lucky in Chatham-Kent to have very engaged physicians,” Sharpe-Harrigan said about sharing the goals of the strategic plan with area doctors.
Since more than 95 per cent of local doctors are connected to family health teams or the community health centres, “we really do have the ability to hit the ground running in the initiatives that we take on as a health system in terms with physician engagement,” she added.
Dr. Briana Yee-Providence, the local health team’s physician co-chair, said a physician advisory council will represent family doctors and specialists.
Five physician leads have been appointed to this health team council who bring diverse perspectives from their areas of practice, years of experience and cultural diversity, she added.
“The job of those physicians is to liaise with other physicians within the community (and) bring that information back to the council, which then goes to our steering committee and then funnels down towards our working groups,” Yee-Provindence said.
She said this approach helps to keep an eye on the initiatives being implemented at the broader system level and how that trickles down and impacts care given at the bedside.
“It really will result in change that people will actually see as we go through the strategic plan,” Yee-Provindence said.
Sheila Satchell, the local health team’s volunteer patient adviser, said the hope from a patient and family perspective is to create easy access to the local health-care system that includes practitioners being able to quickly access a patient’s medical history.
“It doesn’t matter which provider we go to, if we went from the hospital to home care to a physiotherapy appointment, that our health records would follow us so we didn’t have to repeat our patient story over and over again,” she said.
Satchell said it is an exciting time of change in Ontario’s health care.
“We haven’t got all the kinks ironed out of the system, but we’re certainly looking at it from a high-level perspective,” she said. “But we’re always using the patient voice to make sure that we get down to the nitty-gritty of … this digital tool is great, but how do I get into the system to be able to use it?”
eshreve@postmedia.com