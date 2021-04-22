Article content

Chatham-Kent expats who pursued careers in the tech industry are coming together to share their knowledge towards helping the municipality become an innovation hub.

The Tech Homecoming event, organized by WEtech Alliance and the municipality’s economic development department, will be held online April 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Along with the former residents and the two organizers, guests will hear from Mayor Darrin Canniff and representatives from local companies TekSavvy and Scribendi.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. C-K hosting Tech Homecoming event Back to video

“The time has never been better to reconnect with some of the tech and innovation leaders … who left the region to explore different experiences,” said Matt Reaume, an economic development officer who is moderating the panel.

“Tech Homecoming is an opportunity to re-engage and learn from people who have roots in Chatham-Kent. They each have a genuine interest in making their home community better and are eager to help Chatham-Kent grow today and into the future.”