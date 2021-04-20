





Article content Spending the final days of a loved one’s life has been less of a struggle for hundreds of families since the Chatham-Kent Hospice opened its doors five years ago. In fact, more than 860 families have benefited from their loved one receiving round-the-clock care from dedicated physicians, nurses, personal support workers and a team of nearly 200 volunteers at the 10-bed residential hospice on Wellington Street East in Chatham, at no cost, since it opened on April 16, 2016. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. C-K Hospice eases struggle, provides families quality time with dying loved one Back to video “Chatham-Kent Hospice has allowed families to be just that – the family, not the caregivers,” said Jessica Smith, its executive director. She added the feedback received confirms the care and support provided to residents “has alleviated some of the fears and given loved ones the opportunity to be present, be better rested, feel supported and better able to participate in a family member’s last days.” The hospice project began in 2013 when operating funds were secured. A $5-million capital campaign was launched the next year to build the facility, as well as establish a sustainability fund.

Article content The community rallied around the project, surpassing the campaign target by raising nearly $6 million. Construction began in April 2015, and the first resident and family were welcomed into the hospice nearly a year later. Hospice board chair Margaret Anderson said the more than 860 families served represents an occupancy rate of near or at capacity – with the occasional wait lists – over the past five years. “It was our hope that the community would embrace the value of this service, and we believe that this is confirmed by the numbers,” she said. Anderson said the board is currently developing a strategic plan that will inform the organization’s direction for the next three to five years. “Though there are no immediate plans for facility growth, a great deal of attention will be paid to enhance program and support services especially around grief and bereavement,” she said. In the past three years, interest has grown for the counselling and support programs provided to residents, families and community members who are coping with grief. The programs have also expanded thanks to a number of grants. “There is a great need for these supports in the community, and hospice wants to do their part to help people in their grief journey,” Smith said. She added loved one do not have to have lived in hospice for people to access their services. Fundraising is an ongoing need for the hospice, which receives provincial funding to cover half of its operating budget. The other half is funded by donations from the community, with roughly $110,000 needed to be raised monthly.

Article content The COVID-19 pandemic has presented challenges for the ongoing operation of the hospice. Both Anderson and Smith credited the entire care team for stepping up even more to ensure that families continue to receive the best end-of-life care possible during the pandemic. “Though our doors have remained open to serve our residents throughout the pandemic, it has not been without its complications,” Smith said. “We have had to develop several new policies and procedures to keep our residents, their families, and our staff and volunteers safe.” She said these have included limiting the number of visitors, a temporary reduction of volunteer support, abiding by the limitations imposed by a single-workplace policy, and adopting increased health and safety protocols, including personal protective equipment, as well as limiting some of the ways in which the hospice delivers grief and bereavement support. “And all of this comes at an increased cost to the organization at a time where raising additional funds is more complex and somewhat limiting,” Anderson said. “But thanks to a diligent management team, a dedicated staff and physician group, some creative solutions to our signature special events from the C-K Hospice Foundation and ongoing support from our generous volunteers, donors and supporters, we are managing.” eshreve@postmedia.com

