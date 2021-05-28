





Article content After years of offering bargain prices for serviced industrial land in municipally owned business parks, Chatham-Kent is looking to take advantage of a hot real estate market. A report coming to Monday’s council meeting recommends increasing the per-acre price in Chatham-Kent’s three municipal business parks by tens of thousands of dollars. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. C-K council asked to raise prices of municipal-owned industrial land; still a bargain compared to some surrounding communities Back to video The recommended price increases include bumping the price in the Bloomfield Business Park southwest of Chatham from $50,000 to $89,000 per acre, increasing the Blenheim Business Park price from $29,000 to $45,000 per acre and boosting the Ridgetown Business Park price from $15,000 to $35,000 per acre. The price for lots in Bloomfield were actually lowered to $50,000 per acre in 2009 from the original price of $75,000 for lots with Highway 401 frontage and $55,000 for interior lots when the business park opened in 2002. Even with the recommended price increases, Chatham-Kent’s business parks will still be offering land well below advertised prices on the open market. The report noted privately owned serviced industrial land real estate listings in Chatham-Kent are currently seeking prices of between $175,000 and $187,000 per acre. The demand for industrial land in the municipality can be seen with a newly developing privately owned industrial park in Chatham that has already been pre-sold, the report noted.

Article content Mayor Darrin Canniff said Chatham-Kent is in a great geographical location, close to international border crossings and along Highway 401, which makes it ideal for locating an industrial operation. He said the proposed price increases are reflective of the significant demand for serviced industrial land. “We want to make sure we are getting our money’s worth for the taxpayers,” Canniff said. “We don’t want to give our property away, so it’s a balance of getting more revenue for taxpayers at a price that will still attract investment.” Economic development director Stuart McFadden said the municipality has made a considerable investment in putting in a road and other infrastructure at the Bloomfield Business Park. “All the costs have gone up accordingly, so the price of land has to go up as well,” he said. McFadden said there is interest in the Bloomfield site, noting economic development will be going to council soon with information about interest in a 10-acre parcel in the business park. He added there’s also interest being shown by another half-dozen companies for property in the business park. The prices in Chatham-Kent’s business parks are a bargain compared to some surrounding municipalities, according to the report. Private industrial land in Woodstock is going for a whopping $580,000 to $722,000 per acre. Private industrial land in Windsor-Essex ranges from $158,000 to $685,000 per acre, with municipal industrial land only available for lease.

Article content Private land in Thames Centre, east of London, is listed at $535,000 per acre and London has private land ranging from $65,000 to $120,000 per acre. London also offers municipal land at $70,000 to $73,500 per acre, plus a 15 per cent surcharge for Highway 401 exposure. Sarnia offers competitive prices at $70,000 for the first two acres of municipal land purchased and $50,000 per acre for five acres or more. Private listings in Sarnia range from $35,000 to $95,000 per acre. Municipal industrial land in St. Thomas and Stratford are listed for $98,000 and $145,000 per acre, respectively. Tillsonburg is offering municipal land for $25,000 to $50,000 per acre. McFadden believes the proposed new prices provide good value to investors. Noting some realtors have suggested the new prices still might be undervalued, the director said his department wants “to make sure we’re still competitive with the communities in the surrounding areas.” eshreve@postmedia.com

