Buy a Burns broasted chicken dinner to support CKHA inpatient mental health unit

If you enjoy the broasted chicken dinner from Burns restaurant in Dresden but want to pick it up in Chatham, you’ll have a chance on Saturday.

A drive-thru fundraiser is being held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to support the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance inpatient mental health unit.

Dinners, which include three pieces of broasted chicken, herb-roasted potatoes, cole slaw, a dinner roll and a slice of cheesecake, are being sold for $20.

The dinners will be available for pick up from the Chatham legion branch 642 at 39 William St. N.

Tickets for the dinner can be purchased until Friday by going to www.facebook.com/musicforthemindck.