Brown algae on Thames River raises concerns; toxins not a worry at this point

Conservation and Chatham-Kent officials have received numerous calls from residents concerned about spreading brown algae on the Thames River that looks similar to a fuel spill.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Brown algae, though, is not uncommon in rivers, said Dr. Mike McKay, director of the University of Windsor-based Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Brown algae on Thames River raises concerns; toxins not a worry at this point Back to video

“Whenever you get discolouration in a body of water, it raises a little bit of alert,” McKay said.

He noted early indications suggest this algae is probably not of any concern in terms of toxin production.

The Great Lakes institute was one of the agencies contacted by the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority when large amounts of the brown algae were first noticed on the evening of Aug. 2 near Kent Bridge, said Mark Peacock, the authority’s chief administrative officer.

“Local people thought it appeared to be some sort of spill of gasoline or oil,” he said.

Peacock noted there was no hydrocarbon smell to the substance, but it did have a sheen similar to that of fuel on water.

“This is something that is new to us,” he said of the brown algae spread.

Peacock said it’s possible this type of algae spread has happened in the Thames River before, despite Lower Thames Valley staff not previously encountering a bloom.

As of Tuesday, Peacock added, there’s been reports of brown algae stretching upstream on the Thames River to Melbourne Road, near London, and downstream, west of Chatham.

While brown algae is common in rivers, McKay said, “It’s sort of unusual the striations we’re seeing.”

He believes these striations may be “long-chains of these algae that sort of get woven together like … a bit of a floating mat.”