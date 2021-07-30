Pulled over for going more than 170 km-h, driver on 401 also charged with impaired driving

A 28-year-old Brampton woman will be making a return trip to Chatham-Kent next month after being clocked driving more than 170-km/h on Highway 401 while impaired.

A 28-year-old Brampton woman was charged with stunt driving and impaired driving after an officer pulled over a vehicle travelling more than 170 km-h Thursday night on Highway 401.

An officer conducting speed enforcement clocked the vehicle travelling east on the 401 near Communication Road at about 9:40 p.m., OPP said.

The Brampton woman was charged with impaired driving and stunt driving. Her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and her vehicle impounded for 14 days, police said.

She is scheduled to appear Aug. 13 in a Chatham court.