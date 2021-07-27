Bothwell teen charged with impaired driving

A 17-year-old Bothwell driver has been charged with impaired driving in connection to a rollover crash.

Lambton OPP was notified of the crash at 8:30 a.m. Sunday that occurred on Oil Heritage Road near Michigan Line in Plympton-Wyoming.

The driver was arrested and taken to an OPP detachment where two breath samples registered over the legal limit, police said.

The accused was released with a Sept. 15 court date.