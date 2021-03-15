Article content

Chatham-Kent police are investigating after a human body was pulled from the Thames River.

Police responded to a report of a human body in the river along Grande River Line in Dover Township on Monday morning.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police investigating body pulled from the Thames River Back to video

A resident in the area saw the body and called to report it, police said.

The body was located between Winter Line Road and Jacob Road and was recovered with the assistance of Chatham-Kent Fire & Emergency Services, police said.

Police are assisting the coroner’s office with the investigation, noting a post-mortem has been scheduled for Tuesday in London.

No details were available about the gender or age of the person.

More information will be released as it becomes available, police said.