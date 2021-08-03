A blood donation clinic is being held Aug. 10 in Chatham to honour the life and memory of the late Jocelyn McGlynn, whose courageous battle with leukemia inspired many to register to become stem cell donors.

A blood donation clinic is being held Aug. 10 in Chatham to honour the life and memory of the late Jocelyn McGlynn, whose courageous battle with leukemia inspired many to register to become stem cell donors.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

McGlynn, who was a medical science student at Western University in London with dreams of becoming a doctor, became an advocate for stem cell and blood donations while she battled leukemia, which took her life on Aug. 15, 2020, at age 23.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Blood donation clinic will honour life of Jocelyn McGlynn Back to video

McGlynn was first diagnoses in the fall of 2018 when she went to see doctors for what appeared to be a cold she could not shake. This was the beginning of a tough medical battle that included multiple rounds of chemotherapy, radiation and two bone marrow transplants.

“Joc was selfless and strong, caring and courageous, wonderful and wise,” said McGlynn’s mother, Jacqueline McGlynn, about her daughter becoming a vocal champion for those fighting similar medical battles.

“She loved to live and did not want others to suffer as she did.”

During her own fight, Jocelyn McGlynn continued to encourage stem cell and blood donations, which included taking part in Walk the Night for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada and creating awareness videos for Blood Sweat Spin and Canadian Blood Services.

McGlynn used her creative talents to envision and bring to reality her Let’s All Go Get Swabbed music video. She wrote the lyrics, played every note, directed, edited and starred in the video while recovering from chemotherapy.

People can help continue McGlynn’s efforts by scheduling an appointment for the upcoming blood donor clinic being held Tuesday at the Chatham YMCA from noon to 7 p.m. Donations can be booked online at blood.ca, through the GiveBlood App or by calling 1-888 2 DONATE (236-6283).

A single donation of blood is equal to one unit of blood, and a leukemia patient can require up to eight units of blood per week, stated the release.

As McGlynn wrote: “Everybody join the team, there’s a cure in your bloodstream.”

Maureen Macfarlane, event co-ordinator with Canadian Blood Services, said there is an increased need for blood donations as hospital procedures, which were previously on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, are being scheduled.

Another blood donor clinic is also being held in Chatham on Aug. 31 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Retro Suites Hotel.