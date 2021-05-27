Blenheim man charged with impaired driving

A 27-year-old Blenheim man was charged with impaired driving after he almost rolled his vehicle into a ditch early Thursday morning, Chatham-Kent police say.

May 27, 2021
An off-duty officer stopped to check on the man’s well-being after the incident on Queens Line just before 6 a.m.

Police suspected the man was driving under the influence. He was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where a drug recognition expert alleged he was impaired by a drug.

The man was also charged with driving while under suspension and arrested on two outstanding warrants. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Alarm at Club Lentinas

Police responded to an alarm at Club Lentinas on National Road in Chatham around 1 a.m. Thursday.

The front window was smashed, but police do not believe anyone entered the building or stole anything. Damage is estimated at $1,500.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Alena Fiala at alenaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87348. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Lawn tractor stolen

A yellow and white Cub Cadet lawn tractor valued at approximately $1,000 was stolen from a shed on Tenth Line in Raleigh Township in the past few days.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Mark Smith at marksm@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87162. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

