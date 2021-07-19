Blenheim artists and crafters feel right at home
Joanne and Dave Armstrong were selling houses from the comfort of home Saturday.
Their business, JD Rustic, was one of the nearly 80 vendors offering handmade creations in front yards and driveways during Discover Art Blenheim.
By mid-afternoon, the Armstrongs had sold well over 100 birdhouses, plus some wooden angels, in front of their Talbot Street East home.
“It’s great to stay in the Blenheim area, for sure,” Joanne Armstrong said. “My husband keeps saying that everybody in Chatham-Kent by now probably has a birdhouse or an angel so they’re going to quit buying them, but so far, so good.”
Discover Art Blenheim was first held last summer when COVID-19 restrictions outlawed large gatherings at Talbot Trail Place for the Blenheim Rotary Club’s Art in the Park show. Artists and crafters instead pitched tents on their own lawns to allow for social distancing.
“Everybody was missing out on their summer shows. It worked out,” Joanne Armstrong said. “We love it because we don’t have to load all this up into a trailer and take it somewhere. We can just bring it up from the basement and the backyard. It makes it nice. We really like doing it this way.”
Morning rain caused a few vendors to drop out at the last minute and led to a slow start for sales, organizer Debbie Brush said, but the sun eventually came out.
Some vendors did so well, they were sold out by mid-afternoon, said Brush, who suspected the customer turnout was down a little from last year.
“Everybody was happy,” she said. “… The artists, they did really well. They said they had lots of people.”
Heather Stark of HAS Hats can stay busy for 10 months making hats, visors, wraps and bows, and then sell them for two months. However, her typical summer schedule of shows across Ontario and even in Moncton, N.B., was all but wiped out during the pandemic.
Discover Art Blenheim was a rare event on this year’s calendar.
“It’s kind of fun being able to do something at home and I just have to carry it out of my garage,” Stark said, laughing. “A bit different than I’m used to. This is a little easier.”
Customers also had a good time, she said.
“People have been really enjoying it,” Stark said. “It’s kind of fun because people haven’t had the opportunity to be able to go out and enjoy shows in the last year. This is kind of fun and we’ve had quite a good turnout because of that.”
Another Discover Art Blenheim show and sale is scheduled for November.
Art in the Park will also return Aug. 21 at Talbot Trail Place.