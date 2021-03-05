





Article content A combination of beer and books is benefiting the Chatham-Kent Black Historical Society while spreading the story of the 1934 Chatham Coloured All-Star team’s road to a provincial baseball championship to a wider audience. Kitchener author Brock Greenhalgh had a few big ambitions when he published his book, Hard Road to Victory – The Chatham All-Stars Story, earlier this year. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Beer and books benefit Chatham-Kent Black Historical Society Back to video Having been enthralled with the team for decades, he wanted to find a way to share their story with a new generation and benefit the Chatham-Kent Black Historical Society & Black Mecca Museum. He pledged to raise $5,000 for the society through the sale of his book and took that promise to another level when he approached the Sons of Kent Brewing Company in Chatham about creating a specialty craft beer in honour of the team that was released during Black History month. A celebration took place at Sons of Kent on Friday for the $7,000 that has been raised, so far, for the museum – $4,000 from the book and $3,000 from beer sales.

Article content Greenhalgh still wants to reach his personal goal of raising $5,000. Society executive director Samantha Meredith said the funds are needed because the facility has been closed for nearly a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She the museum has missed out on revenue from bus tours and single groups, “so, it’s fantastic that these donations are coming in to help us keep the museum going.” Meredith said the museum reopens Monday, and the beer and book have helped renew interest in the history of the Chatham Coloured All-Stars. She added the museum boasts a glove worn by team member Kingsley Terrell, the team’s championship trophy and one of the special edition team jerseys worn by the Toronto Blue Jays for visitors to see. Doug Hunter, a partner in Sons of Kent, said when Greenhalgh approached them about creating a specialty brew “it was a no-brainer.” He said Sons of Kent typically brews about 2,000 cans for a specialty run but decided to run the rye pale ale through the “big system” to make 6,000 cans. “We’re going to be through them within about four or five weeks,” Hunter said of the beer, described as nice and smooth. He added 100 copies of Greenhalgh’s book have also been sold at the craft brewery. Sons of Kent has enjoyed great success doing special brews to benefit local causes. “Our approach when we first started was to be a community brewery,” said Hunter, adding that includes donating back to the community. “We wouldn’t be able to do what we’re doing if the community didn’t come in a buy the beer,” he said.

Article content Geenhalgh continues to promote the team’s story, having recently done virtual author visits at some Chatham-Kent and Sarnia elementary schools. He is thrilled by the local connection with students, noting some of have said, “That’s my great-grandpa or I know that guy or I know these people on the team.” Greehalgh would like to see the Chatham Coloured All-Stars inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in St. Marys. He said the Chatham Sports Hall of Fame committee put the team on the ballot about four years ago, but there hasn’t been enough support yet. “Maybe with the book and the beer and a few other things, we can drum up enough support that might actually happen,” Greenhalgh said. eshreve@postmedia.com

