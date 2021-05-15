Base Line Bridge in Wallaceburg to close for rehab work

The Base Line Bridge over the Sydenham River in Wallaceburg will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will also be intermittent closures Wednesday to Friday as balancing and other rehabilitation work continues on the bridge.

Small boats will have access, but large boats requiring the bridge to be open won’t have access until further notice.

This timeline depends on the weather.

