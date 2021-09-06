Some more details are available regarding 'baler juice' that ended up in Raleigh Township drainage ditch last month.

The province’s Environment Ministry says it’s too early to determine what – if any – enforcement action could take place in the wake of a bailer juice spill in a Raleigh Township drainage ditch.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Instead, the ministry’s focus is ensuring the owners of the farm where the spill originated take every action to clean up the waste and prevent a similar situation from happening again.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Too early to determine enforcement action after spill: Ministry Back to video

“The Environmental Protection Act requires that the person who caused the spill — in this case, the farm owner — take all action required to contain, clean up and restore the environment to its natural condition and to prevent reoccurrence,” the ministry said in an emailed statement. “The cost of the required actions is at the expense of the person who caused the spill.”

The ministry indicated it doesn’t estimate the cleanup costs of spills.

Bailer juice, a liquid waste produced as a result of processing corn, is an approved organic waste product that can be spread on fields to enhance the soil, the ministry said. However, in this case, the waste material flowed into the nearby municipal drain from the drainage tiles on the field.

“Bailer juice depletes available oxygen in the water and can result in conditions that are toxic to aquatic life,” the ministry noted.

Since being notified of the spill in mid-August, ministry staff have collected water samples from the drain for analysis, providing a more accurate assessment of the potential environmental impacts.

“While on site, ministry staff detected low oxygen levels in some portions of the drain, which may impact aquatic life,” the ministry email said. “Ministry staff observed some dead fish in the drain; however, it has not been confirmed if they are related to the spill.”

The waste material was detected as far as 8.5 kilometres from the original spill site.