'Bailer juice' spills into drainage ditch, turning water black, killing fish

An approved liquid organic waste product from the processing of corn has spilled into a Raleigh Township drainage ditch, causing its water to turn black and be littered with dead fish.

The province’s Environment Ministry confirmed Friday it was aware of the spill into the municipal drains which runs parallel to Drake Road in southwest Chatham-Kent.

“A nearby farm, which is approved to accept and spread various organic waste materials for soil enhancement, is the source of the spill,” a ministry spokesperson said in an email.

“At this location, ‘bailer juice’ (liquid from the processing of corn) from a food-processing plant had been spread on the farm field.”

That waste material, the ministry official said, had flowed into the municipal drain from drainage tiles on the field.

Photo by Ellwood Shreve / Ellwood Shreve/The Daily News

“The farm owner was told to cease the discharge and to address the spill in the municipal drain,” the ministry said. “We are working to ensure that those responsible take all necessary action to contain and clean up the spill and to prevent any future occurrence.”

A vacuum truck was seen on Drake Road Friday morning, near Fifth Line, sucking up water from the top of the ditch, but didn’t seem to have much impact on the spill.

The ministry said it takes all spills and threats to the environment seriously.

“Our role is to respond to spills, inspect the natural environment for potential adverse effects, and work with those responsible for the spill to ensure adverse effects are mitigated and appropriate actions are taken to protect human health and the natural environment.”

No details were provided on the volume of the spill, the toxicity of the material or its potential environmental impact.

eshreve@postmedia.com

Photo by Ellwood Shreve / Ellwood Shreve/The Daily News

