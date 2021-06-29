Bail plan continues for man charged in Harvey Street shooting

A man charged in connection with a Chatham shooting in late January had his matter put over to next week.

A man charged after a Chatham shooting in late January had his matter put over to next week.

Terry St. Hill, 20, who is facing three counts of attempted murder, made a short appearance Tuesday. An agent on behalf of his attorney requested the adjournment to July 8 while a bail plan continues.

St. Hill was remanded into custody.

Wanted on a nationwide warrant, St. Hill was arrested during a traffic stop in Thunder Bay on May 6.

Another suspect, a 17-year-old youth who cannot be identified under the Criminal Youth Justice Act, was also arrested in Thunder Bay on May 6 when police responded to a home in the city to check on someone’s welfare.

According to previously published reports, two people suffered gunshot wounds in the Jan. 26 Harvey Street shooting and were taken to hospital for medical attention for injuries that were not life threatening. Through investigation, police learned a third person was shot at, but not wounded.

A dog was also shot and killed during the shooting, police said.

Police later said multiple suspects were identified.

Through the use of social media and with the public’s help, three of the five suspects were located and taken into custody within days of the incident, police said. They include Rylie DeJonge-Vandusen, 19, of London; Brianna Gardiner, 18, of Cambridge; and another male, who was 17 at the time and cannot be named.