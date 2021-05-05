Bail hearing scheduled for Chatham woman facing attempted murder charge

Article content

A Chatham woman facing a charge of attempted murder in connection to a stabbing should soon find out if she can be released on bail.

Brandy Redmond, 28, appeared briefly in Chatham court Wednesday when she was granted a bail hearing for Friday.

She has been remanded in custody at the South West Detention Centre in Windsor.

A publication ban has been imposed on reporting evidence heard during the pre-trial stage of this case.

According to previously published reports, Chatham-Kent police officers responded to a disturbance outside an apartment building on Riverview Drive in Chatham on the afternoon of April 26.

According to a media release, police learned that an argument between two acquainted women escalated into a physical altercation.

A 30-year-old Chatham woman was taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with serious injuries, police said.

In addition to attempted murder, Redmond was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.