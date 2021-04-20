Back-to-back shoplifting incidents at Real Canadian Superstore

Chatham-Kent police were called to the Real Canadian Superstore in Chatham twice Monday night, resulting in the arrest of two Chatham women.

A 48-year-old woman was arrested when police responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. About 30 minutes later, police were advised another alleged shoplifting incident occurred, which led to a 27-year-old woman being arrested.

Both women were charged with theft and possession of property obtained by a crime with a value less than $5,000 and each released with a May 26 court date.

Traffic stop leads to arrest

A 35-year-old Wallaceburg woman ended up in custody after Chatham-Kent police pulled over a vehicle on Garnet Street in Wallaceburg around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Chatham-Kent police said the woman was wanted for failing to comply with her release conditions and had a curfew between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The accused was arrested on the outstanding warrant and charged with breaching her curfew. She was taken into custody pending a bail hearing, police said.