Back-to-back shoplifting incidents at Real Canadian Superstore

Chatham-Kent police were called to the Real Canadian Superstore in Chatham twice Monday night, resulting in the arrest of two Chatham women.
A 48-year-old woman was arrested when police responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. About 30 minutes later, police were advised another alleged shoplifting incident occurred, which led to a 27-year-old woman being arrested.
Both women were charged with theft and possession of property obtained by a crime with a value less than $5,000 and each released with a May 26 court date.
Traffic stop leads to arrest
A 35-year-old Wallaceburg woman ended up in custody after Chatham-Kent police pulled over a vehicle on Garnet Street in Wallaceburg around 10:30 p.m. Monday.
Chatham-Kent police said the woman was wanted for failing to comply with her release conditions and had a curfew between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.
The accused was arrested on the outstanding warrant and charged with breaching her curfew. She was taken into custody pending a bail hearing, police said.
Investigating thefts
Chatham-Kent police are investigating two separate thefts.
Police said a white 2014 Ford F-150 King Ranch pickup truck was stolen from a Prince Albert Road home in Chatham Township some time between late Sunday or early Monday morning.
The vehicle was last seen with Ontario licence plates 210 8FS.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Trevor Biskey at trevorb@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87311.
Police are also investigating a break-in at the Dresden Lawn Bowling Club on Sydenham Street that occurred some time between April 8 and April 16 that resulted in the theft of various tools worth about $2,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Chris Wegrzyn at chriswe@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 83064.
Anonymous calls can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) regarding these crimes.