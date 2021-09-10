Attempted murder case returns to court Sept. 16

A court case involving a Wallaceburg woman facing three counts of attempted murder was put over until Sept. 16 for further instructions.

Mary Smith, 33, made a brief virtual court appearance in Chatham on Friday.

A pre-trial has taken place and a psychological assessment has also been completed for Smith, who has already pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose in relation to the same incident.

A publication ban prohibits evidence heard during this phase from being published, as well as any information that could identify the victims.

According to previously published reports, a woman armed with a kitchen knife was yelling and walking along the hallway of a Wallaceburg apartment building on March 9.

Three men left their apartments to investigate the commotion, Chatham-Kent police said at the time.

The woman allegedly stabbed one man twice and then tried to stab the other two, police said.

A 58-year-old Wallaceburg man suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a London hospital for medical attention. He has since recovered.

Smith remains in custody at the South West Detention Centre in Windsor.