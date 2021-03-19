Asymptomatic students to begin COVID-19 testing in Chatham-Kent

Voluntary COVID-19 testing of asymptomatic students in Chatham-Kent will begin Sunday at Ursuline College Chatham.

Testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for students, staff and children from Tecumseh, Monsignor Uyen and Sainte-Marie elementary schools, Ursuline College Chatham, Growing Together family resource centre, YMCA child care and Tilbury Tots.

Eligible students, staff and children in childcare centres in other Chatham-Kent schools from the four local school boards can also attend.

Parents must bring their child’s health card and wear a mask. To reduce lineups, most time slots are based on surnames. Parents can visit cklass.ca to see the schedule.

The provincial government has told boards to test at five per cent of their elementary and secondary schools each week, with a goal of testing two per cent of the student population weekly.

Chatham-Kent Lambton Administrative School Services is co-ordinating the program locally. A third-party vendor, LifeLabs, will do the tests.