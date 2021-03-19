Asymptomatic students to begin COVID-19 testing in Chatham-Kent
Voluntary COVID-19 testing of asymptomatic students in Chatham-Kent will begin Sunday at Ursuline College Chatham.
Testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for students, staff and children from Tecumseh, Monsignor Uyen and Sainte-Marie elementary schools, Ursuline College Chatham, Growing Together family resource centre, YMCA child care and Tilbury Tots.
Eligible students, staff and children in childcare centres in other Chatham-Kent schools from the four local school boards can also attend.
Parents must bring their child’s health card and wear a mask. To reduce lineups, most time slots are based on surnames. Parents can visit cklass.ca to see the schedule.
The provincial government has told boards to test at five per cent of their elementary and secondary schools each week, with a goal of testing two per cent of the student population weekly.
Chatham-Kent Lambton Administrative School Services is co-ordinating the program locally. A third-party vendor, LifeLabs, will do the tests.
The four boards are working together on a hub model in order to use one school per community. Future Chatham-Kent hubs are tentatively planned for Chatham, Pain Court, Tilbury, Ridgetown, Blenheim and Wallaceburg, said John Howitt, director of education with the Lambton Kent district school board. A full schedule has not been released.
The Ministry of Education wants targeted asymptomatic testing in order to identify COVID-19 cases that might otherwise go undetected, reduce transmission from the community into schools and within schools, and make it easier for students to be tested.
Testing in the Sarnia-Lambton region began last weekend. It’s scheduled to take place on Friday nights and weekends. Parental consent is required.
On Friday, two student cases were reported at H.W. Burgess public school in Wallaceburg. The Chatham-Kent public health unit said there’s no impact to the school, so no students or staff were dismissed.
There were still three active student cases at Wallaceburg’s A.A. Wright public school, where 65 students were sent home earlier in the week to quarantine.
Chatham Christian high school, Wallaceburg District secondary school, Georges P. Vanier elementary school in Chatham and St. Anne elementary school in Blenheim had one student case apiece.