Assessment of elderly man facing murder charge expected next month

Ellwood Shreve
Apr 16, 2021  •  3 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
The neighbours of a 95-year-old Wallaceburg man were in shock after he was charged with second-degree murder in connection with his 89-year-old wife's Boxing Day death. (Jake Romphf/Postmedia Network)
The neighbours of a 95-year-old Wallaceburg man were in shock after he was charged with second-degree murder in connection with his 89-year-old wife's Boxing Day death. (Jake Romphf/Postmedia Network)

How the case will proceed involving an elderly Wallaceburg man facing a second-degree murder charge in connection to his wife’s death should be known next month.

The matter of the 95-year-old man was discussed briefly in a Chatham courtroom Friday, where it was adjourned to May 7. A publication ban prohibits identifying the accused and victim.

Defence lawyer Greg McGivern, who requested the adjournment, told the court the 30-day extension to assess his client’s fitness and criminal responsibility at the Southwest Centre for Forensic Mental Health Care in St. Thomas, will be completed by that date.

He added a report should be ready so the matter can move forward.

According to previously published reports, the man was charged Dec. 26, 2020, with second-degree murder after Chatham-Kent police found his wife without vital signs at an apartment in Wallaceburg.

She died at the scene, police said.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Chatham

This Week in Flyers