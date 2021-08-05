Armoury in Lights receives provincial funding boost
Not long after they premiered a behind-the-scenes documentary, organizers of a Chatham Christmas event heard they will receive a significant financial boost from the provincial government.
Article content
Not long after they premiered a behind-the-scenes documentary, organizers of a Chatham Christmas event heard they will receive a significant financial boost from the provincial government.
Advertisement
Article content
The Armoury in Lights was a successful grant recipient for $220,822 from the Reconnect Festival and Event Program.
Armoury in Lights receives provincial funding boost Back to video
“I was ecstatic. I’m so grateful,” said Lisa Lester of Four Diamond Events, the local company that puts on the annual experience.
“We applied back in February. (We) worked on it for hours. We applied last year for the Christmas show and we ended up getting about $63,000.”
She credited account manager Amanda Craeymeersch for assisting with the grant application. Organizers are also planning to raise the bar this time.
“This year with the expansion, we’re planning on leaving the projectors in place the entire time between Halloween and Christmas,” Lester said. “There’s quite a bit more expense with security. It’s just a huge undertaking.”
Last week, organizers held a screening at the Retro Suites for the 20-minute documentary, which took a look at the logistics of the elaborate light show, followed by the pandemic arriving and organizers pivoting to a drive-in event in 2020.
Days after last year’s show at the historic former armoury, the province implemented another lockdown – which also prohibited drive-in events – to help curb the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
Lester, the film’s executive producer, said the goal is to submit the documentary to film festivals across the world in the hopes of raising an international profile.
Although COVID-19 cases are relatively low in Ontario, there are still plans for a drive-in event this year, taking into account the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and public-health restrictions.
Advertisement
Article content
“It went so smoothly last year,” Lester said. “And the nice thing with the drive-in is if the weather’s bad, the people are nice and safe in their cars. We had so much positive feedback last year. … Their kids were contained and it was just easier for them.”
She said there are also plans for new displays at the armoury, with further details to be announced.
“I can’t wait until the community experiences what we have in store this year,” she said. “We are pumped.”
The Reconnect program, known as Celebrate Ontario prior to the pandemic, was developed to help festival and event organizers adapt to new health measures with virtual, drive-thru and other safe offerings.
The province is providing $43 million to support 439 festivals and events, representing a record number of supported events in the program’s 14-year history.
Lester called it crucial that events receive a helping hand after undergoing much hardship.
“Our expenses are high to put on something of this level and we want to make it affordable for our community,” she said.