Applications open for YMCA's Celebration of Youth Awards

The YMCA of Southwestern Ontario is seeking applications from Chatham-Kent residents for its Celebration of Youth Awards.

The program honours local youth whose outstanding talents and achievements have made a difference in their community with a $1,000 award, states a media release.

The awards focus on youth who have demonstrated leadership, sensitivity to others, innovation, development of personal talents, overcoming personal challenges, and service to the community. Special consideration is given to youth faced with financial barriers.

Award categories include agriculture and environment, apprenticeship, female apprenticeship, business spirit, champion of inclusive communities, mental health champion, leadership/entrepreneurship, health and wellness, health sciences, science and technology, sports and recreation, volunteerism and community service, and the YMCA Youth Leadership Award.

Award recipients embody the YMCA core values of caring, honest, respect, responsibility and inclusiveness.

The Celebration of Youth Awards are made possible by sponsorships from local businesses and individuals in Chatham-Kent, states the release. Applications are currently being accepted online until the deadline of June 20 at 11:59 p.m.