Anti-lockdown protest to be held in Chatham

An anti-lockdown protest group with political allies called “a travelling clown convention” by Peterborough’s mayor will pitch its tent Monday in downtown Chatham.

Between 600-700 people converged on Stratford Sunday as part of an anti-lockdown protest.
Independent MPP Randy Hillier (Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston) and Conservative MP Derek Sloan (Hastings–Lennox and Addington) are scheduled to attend the No More Lockdowns Canada rally at Tecumseh Park at noon.

Police estimated 600 to 700 people gathered Sunday in Stratford for a No More Lockdowns protest against provincial shutdowns and other public health initiatives designed to stop the spread of COVID-19. Hillier was among the speakers.

A Stratford police spokesperson said tickets will be issued in the ensuing days because the public gathering violated Ontario’s stay-at-home order. City officials on Saturday had urged residents to not attend.

Chatham-Kent officials have not issued any public statements about Monday’s protest.

When Chatham-Kent police were asked by the Daily News how they’d handle the protest, a spokesperson said to contact the municipality’s bylaw enforcement team.

“The municipality will monitor the event for violations and proceed as necessary,” bylaw enforcement officer Travis Maxwell said.

Hillier and Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, spoke to hundreds Saturday at a No More Lockdowns protest in Peterborough.

They were reportedly among the eight people ticketed by Peterborough police. Three tickets were laid under the Reopening Ontario Act and five were for violating other provincial acts.

Four Peterborough politicians – Mayor Diane Therrien, Warden J. Murray Jones, MPP Dave Smith and MP Maryam Monsef – had issued a joint statement asking citizens to not attend the protest.

“The travelling clown convention isn’t welcome here,” Therrien wrote on Twitter.

Sloan attended a protest Saturday in Barrie.

Organized outdoor gatherings are forbidden under Ontario’s current stay-at-home order.

No More Lockdowns Canada’s website states hospitals aren’t being overwhelmed, masks don’t protect against COVID-19, asymptomatic people can’t spread the virus, and a positive PCR test – a common test for the virus – doesn’t indicate a COVID-19 infection.

–With files from the Stratford Beacon Herald

