Angelo's Gardens bringing young and old together to grow their own food

Growing up on a farm in Italy with his grandfather, who always had a large garden, having a green thumb is in Angelo Ligori's genes.

So as the COVID-19 pandemic dragged on, it didn’t take much convincing for Ligori to take the lead in creating the Angelo’s Gardens co-operative in the backyard of his expansive property on Grande River Line, just west of Chatham, that backs on to the Thames River.

“The idea is a rent-a-plot,” said Ligori, adding there are some options on what people can do.

“You can either plant your own (vegetables) and look after it for a fee or I have some platinum members. I look after most of the plots and they simply come and get their veggies once a week,” he said.

Pat Riopel, her husband Enrico Magnani and their children, Bruno, 2, and Valentina, four months, are members of the co-operative.

Riopel, who met Ligori at a Chatham YMCA fitness class, said she suggested he start the co-operative after seeing his own large garden.

“I think when COVID hit, he needed a project,” she said. “As ambitious as he is, he got himself into a big project and everybody’s happy about it – it’s amazing.”

Riopel said her family is a platinum member, but she hopes to get move involved in the planting and harvesting when their children get a little older.

She is impressed with the results.

“I didn’t think the vegetables could get that big.”

Ligori said about three-quarters of an acre was planted for this growing season but noted there is room for more members.

He said the “coolest part” for him is sharing his knowledge of gardening.

Alex Wingrove, who owns and operates Country Market Garden across the Thames River on Riverview Line, has enjoyed learning from Ligori as they share duties in running the co-operative.