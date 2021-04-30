Residents will be on the search for flower pinwheels along Chatham-Kent’s trails on the last Saturday in May in support of a local Alzheimer non-profit.

Article content

Residents will be on the search for flower pinwheels along Chatham-Kent’s trails on the last Saturday in May in support of a local Alzheimer non-profit.

The Forget-Me-Not Scavenger Hunt is being held May 29 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. as part of the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s, which is being held virtually this year. The scavenger hunt is open to those registered to fundraise for the walk.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Alzheimer Society holding Forget-Me-Not Scavenger Hunt Back to video

A news release from Alzheimer Society of Chatham-Kent said the hunt can be done individually or with people from the same household. All participants will receive a “swag bag” with their clues, an Alzheimer Society baseball cap and other items, the release said.

“(The society) wanted to offer a safe and family-friendly outdoor activity that embodies the excitement of their in-person walks,” the release said.

The scavenger hunt was inspired by a Chatham-Kent woman who walked 80 kilometres ahead of her 80th birthday along area trails in honour of her late husband, who had dementia.