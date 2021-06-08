Alleged vandal caught swimming in Sydenham River
A man went for a dip in the Sydenham River after allegedly smashing the glass in the front door at St. James Anglican Church in Wallaceburg on Monday night.
Chatham-Kent police were called just before 7 p.m. by a witness who saw a man damage the door of the church on James Street. Damage was estimated at $2,000.
Officers found the suspect swimming in the river.
The 43-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with mischief. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant. He was still in police custody Tuesday morning.
Police investigate suspicious package
Police continue their investigation into a suspicious package outside the Judy Lamarsh Building in Chatham on Monday morning.
Wellington Street between William and Adelaide streets was closed to traffic. People in the immediate area were evacuated.
The OPP explosive disposal unit removed the suspicious package.
Anyone with information can contact Const. Ryan Kloostra at ryank@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87144. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Two charged with assault
Two Chatham men were charged with assault Monday as a result of a neighbour dispute last month in Chatham.
A victim was allegedly hit with a piece of wood after an argument escalated into a physical altercation, police said.
Police identified the men involved and took them into custody Monday.
A 37-year-old was charged with assault with a weapon. A 19-year-old was charged with assault.
Both were released with a July 7 court date.
Two collisions
A 72-year-old Blenheim woman was charged with careless driving after a single-vehicle collision Monday morning on Queen Street near Richmond Street in Chatham. She reportedly lost control of her vehicle while turning and hit a pole, police said. She was taken to hospital as a precaution.
On Monday afternoon, three people were taken to hospital as a precaution after a two-vehicle collision on Queens Line near Merlin Road. A 24-year-old Windsor man was charged with failing to yield the right of way. Damage is estimated at $25,000.
Impaired driving charge
A 62-year-old man of no fixed address faces several driving-related charges after being arrested during a traffic stop Monday morning on McFarlane Avenue in Chatham.
An officer arrested the driver for allegedly being under the influence of a drug. The man was taken to police headquarters, where a drug recognition expert also believed the man was impaired by a drug.
He was charged with impaired driving, driving while under suspension, operating a motor vehicle with no insurance and failing to surrender a permit for a vehicle.
He was held in custody for a bail hearing and remanded until Wednesday.
Break and enter
Black sunglasses, a BOSE Bluetooth speaker and a Fitbit were stolen during a break-in at NAPA Auto Parts on Lacroix Street in Chatham early Tuesday morning.
Damage was estimated at $500.
Anyone with information can contact Const. Aric Roy at aricr@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87361. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.