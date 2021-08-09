Alleged mischief-maker breaks windows at Chatham businesses

A 43-year-old man arrested twice on the weekend has piled up 14 mischief charges and caused more than $30,000 in damages, say Chatham-Kent police.

He was arrested Saturday in Wallaceburg for mischief and causing a disturbance.

He was taken to police headquarters and held for bail because he was already on charges for numerous counts of mischief from an incident in Dresden earlier in the week.

He was released from custody Sunday with a court date. Two hours later, he allegedly began smashing windows at four businesses in the area of St. Clair Street in Chatham.

He was arrested again and held for bail.

Two overdoses

Police responded to two separate fentanyl overdoses Sunday in Chatham.

In both cases, police arrived with paramedics and firefighters. Both men became responsive after Narcan was administered.

The men were taken to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance for more treatment.

Warrant arrest

A 34-year-old Chatham man was arrested on a surety relief warrant Sunday in the area of Richmond Street in Chatham after police received a complaint about a suspicious person.

He was taken to the South West Detention Centre.