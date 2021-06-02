Acute care beds full at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance

The 100 per cent occupancy in the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance’s acute care beds Wednesday morning isn’t uncommon, a hospital official says.

The Chatham hospital had eight COVID-19 patients – seven Chatham-Kent residents and one non-resident. Seven were in the medicine unit and one was in the intensive care unit.

Two beds were also added to the intensive care unit for a total of 12, but all were occupied.

The medicine unit normally has 56 beds, but 10 are unavailable because of its ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

The health alliance’s acute care comprises 46-bed medicine unit, the 28-bed surgical unit, and the 10 intensive-care and 12 progressive-care beds in the critical care unit.

“It does happen and isn’t uncommon. … and also be mindful that occupancy can change quickly based on discharges, patients who pass, etc.,” health alliance spokesperson Fannie Vavoulis said about the 100 per cent occupancy.

Three ICU patients, including the one with COVID-19, were on ventilators.

The medicine unit outbreak was declared May 11. It has 12 total cases, but only one was still active Wednesday. Health alliance president and CEO Lori Marshall has said the outbreak could be declared over this week.

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported for the second straight day by the Chatham-Kent public health unit Wednesday. Two cases were resolved, so the number of active cases fell to 15.

The region’s cumulative total of 1,860 cases included 1,830 that were resolved.

No new deaths or outbreaks were reported. The hospital had the only active outbreak in Chatham-Kent.

As of Wednesday morning, 58,985 doses of vaccine had been administered in Chatham-Kent, with 54,779 residents receiving at least one dose.

An estimated 58 per cent of Chatham-Kent residents 12 and older have received their first dose.

A community vaccination clinic will be held Thursday in Wallaceburg from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Chatham-Kent Community Health Centres site at 808 Dufferin Ave. The Moderna vaccine will be administered, so the clinic is for adults 18 and older receiving their first or second dose.

Walk-ins are welcome, but residents are encouraged to book an appointment by calling 519-397-5455 ext. 322. People seeking a second dose should call to confirm they meet the provincial eligibility.

The clinic will be delivered through a partnership between the Chatham-Kent Community Health Centres, the Tilbury District Family Health Team, the Chatham-Kent Family Health Team, the Thamesview Family Health Team, Medavie EMS Ontario andthe Chatham-Kent Ontario Health Team, with support from the Chatham-Kent public health unit.

“We want to make it easy for anyone who wants to be vaccinated to be able to do so. Offering this opportunity to our citizens in C-K is another step closer to getting us back to a sense of normalcy,” primary care vaccination lead Dr. Vishal Chawla said in a statement. “Vaccines save lives!”

An appointment-only mobile clinic will also be held Tuesday, June 8, at the Bothwell Area Sports Centre from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Go to getyourshotck.ca to register.

The Moderna vaccine will be given in Bothwell, so the clinic is for ages 18 and older.